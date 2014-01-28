At the January regular Carlinville City Council meeting, the council unanimously voted to rejoin Macoupin Economic Development Partnership in 2014. MEDP is a public/private partnership organization committed to the creation and retention of jobs in Macoupin County.

“The Carlinville City Council joined MEDP again this year with an 8-0 vote, without any questions, due to the fact that MEDP

has been instrumental in helping Carlinville with a number of projects vital to our City. MEDP is our economic development voice and without their involvement we would not have had the opportunity for economic growth both downtown and the Plaza project,” said Mayor Deanna Demuzio.

"MEDP has been an effective partner for the City of Carlinville and Macoupin County. MEDP has helped with projects large and small, giving the same consideration to each. Shari Albrecht and Courtney Wood helped the City find the professional services necessary to complete our business district plan and the ongoing revision of the TIF district. The progress of the Plaza redevelopment, with all the parties involved, is being handled efficiently by our MEDP partners. The work done to retain, train, relocate and expand current business has kept and increased the local workforce. New business recruitment is working on multiple projects that will benefit everyone with job opportunities, better services and retail options. Thanks MEDP, the year ahead will be an exciting one,” said Alderman Mark Staerk.

For more information on MEDP visit www.macoupinpartners.com or call 217-556-8696.

