CARLINVILLE - Carlinville Community will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 at 201 West Main Street, inside Elks Lodge.

All donors will receive an ImpactLife Reward Voucher for their choice of either an EGift Card $20 whole Blood/$25 Double Reds-Target, Amazon, Walmart, Subway etc., use Bonus Points in our online Rewards Store or direct a donation to Make-A-Wish Illinois.

What: Carlinville Community Blood Drive Sponsored by Carlinville Area Hospital Auxiliary

When: Wednesday, September 4, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Elks Lodge, 201 West Main Street, Carlinville, IL

Appointments: To donate, please contact ImpactLife Springfield at (800) 747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60045 to locate the drive. Appointments are requested.

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before July 10, 2024 are eligible to give at this drive.

About Blood Donation: Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife is a nonprofit community organization providing blood products and services to more than 100 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as researchers and resource sharing partners across the country. For more information on blood inventories, donor promotions, and more, seewww.bloodcenter.org and find us @impactlifeblood on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, TikTok, X and YouTube.

