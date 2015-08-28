ROXANA - In the season opener against the Carlinville High School Cavaliers, the Roxana Sr. High School Shells football team fell short of a victory at the game beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 at Charles Raich Field.

The Cavaliers gained an early point advantage when they scored their first touchdown with 5:00 minutes left in the first quarter. Before halftime, the Shells faced a 21-point deficit.

The Roxana Shells were not going to go down that easy. After gaining some yards and scoring some touchdowns, the Shells raised their score to 24.

The comeback was short-lived, however. During the last quarter of the game, the Cavaliers took their momentum in stride and used that to their advantage. With the scoring of more touchdowns and field goals, the Carlinville High School Cavaliers defeated the Roxana Sr. High School Shells 48-24.

After the game, Roxana Head Coach Pat Keith was still impressed was how his team played that evening.

“We made a really good attempt to catch up to those guys,” Keith said, “the kids played really tough.”

The first loss of the season is not that bitter for Keith and his team at all.

“This gives us an opportunity to go back to the drawing board and fix what we need to before our next game,” Keith said.

