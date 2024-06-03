CARLINVILLE - The Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals.

The blood drive will be from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm on Monday, June 17 at 20733 North Broad.

For appointments: To donate, please contact Vicki Walker at (217) 854-3141 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60352 to locate the drive.

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds.

A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401.

Donors who last gave blood on or before 4/22/24 are eligible to give at this drive. About Blood Donation: Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

All donors will receive an ImpactLife Incentive Voucher for their choice of either an EGift Card $20 whole blood/$25 double reds-Target, Amazon, Walmart, Starbucks.

About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is a nonprofit community organization providing blood products and services to more than 100 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as researchers and resource sharing partners across the country.

