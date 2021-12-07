ALTON - Senior outfielder/infielder Carli Foersterling, one of the leading hitters for Marquette Catholic's softball team last season, signed a letter of intent to attend Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville for the 2023 season in an announcement made by the school's athletic department.

Foersterling, who's the daughter of Eric and Jessica Foersterling of Godfrey, felt that playing for the Blue Storm and head coach Mike Juenger was the best fit for her to continue playing the game.

"It is the perfect choice for me to continue to play the game I love," Foersterling said.

Foersterling, who plans to major in exercise science while at SWIC, was among the leading hitters for the Explorers last season, with a .277 average with one home run and 15 runs batted in. She also has played basketball for Marquette as well, along with the Bluff City Elite travel softball club as well.

Foersterling feels that attending Marquette has prepared her well for college.

"Marquette has academically and physically prepared me for college," Foersterling said.

She is a member of the school's National Honor Society chapter.

