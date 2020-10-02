GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department’s Warrant Service Team arrested Carl F. Carnes, 42, of the 2500 block of East 24th Street, Granite City, on Sept. 30, 2020, with numerous charges in the 2500 block of East 24th St.

"The search warrant was served without incident and one subject was taken into custody while another was detained and later released without charges," Detective Lt. Nick Novacich said. "Once the scene was safe, officers conducted a search of the residence and located numerous illegal items."

Investigators with the Granite City Police Department continued their investigation into the case and on 10/02/20 the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for charges. After reviewing the evidence, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against Carnes.

Carnes was charged with the following:

CT I: Armed Violence (Class X Felony)

CT II: Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Class 2 Felony)

CT III: Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Class 2 Felony)

CT IV: Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon (Class 2 Felony)

CT V: Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon (Class 2 Felony)

CT VI: Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon (Class 2 Felony)

CT VII: Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon (Class 2 Felony)

CT VIII: Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Class 1 Felony)

The Granite City Police said the aforementioned warrant was presented to the Honorable Judge Slemer who set the bail at $250,000 (10 percent applies). Carnes will remain in custody at the Granite City Police Department pending the posting of bail or extradition to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

