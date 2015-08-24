EAST ALTON - In conjunction with the East Alton Annual Soapbox Derby, Caritas Family Solutions is hosting Derby Day on Saturday, September 12, 2015. Derby day will be held at 645 Berkshire Boulevard, East Alton, IL 62024 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Hotdogs and soda will be provided at no cost while supplies lasts. There will be multiple activities including a cake walk, face painting, and a raffle basket.

Informational booths will be set up regarding adoption, foster parenting and homes for developmentally disabled adults for interested individuals. Bring your friends and family and join the fun!

Caritas Family Solutions, founded in 1947, is a nonprofit, social services agency providing adoption, pregnancy care, foster care, counseling, senior assisted living, senior employment, Community Integrated Living Arrangements (CILAs) for people with developmental disabilities, juvenile offender therapy programs, and the St. John Bosco Children’s Center for abused and neglected children. Caritas serves more than 4,400 individuals annually throughout its 42-county service area through a network of quality services with a spirited, dedicated, professional staff who serve others with respect and dignity at every stage of life. Offices are located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, East Alton, and Effingham. For additional information, visit the Caritas Family Solutions website at www.caritasfamilysolutions.org.

