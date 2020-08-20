EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and Granite City Police Department are hosting a Caring For Our Communities Food Drive now to Saturday, August 22nd.

Organizers said donations can be dropped off now through Aug. 21 at the State’s Attorney’s Office and GCPD or they can be dropped off on the final drop off day in the parking lot behind the Madison County Administration Building on Aug. 22.

"All donations will be delivered to local food pantries and animal shelters," organizers said.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, there will be people available to drop-off non-perishable canned or box good donations and pet food at the Madison County Administration Building Parking Lot at 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

Anyone with questions can e-mail Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons at tgibbons@gmail.com.

The food drive is sponsored by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office and Gibbons, Lt. Lori Gibbons, Granite City Police Department and Crystal Uhe, First Assistant State's Attorney in Madison County.

