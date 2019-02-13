COLLINSVILLE - Seniors and other individuals with physical or cognitive impairments depend on caregivers to remain safely in their homes. In Madison County, more than 6,000 people are over the age of 85 and many of them need help with daily living activities. Without help, these people may have to move to a nursing home rather than staying in a home they love. Caregivers can set their own schedules, work part-time, enhance their skills for other opportunities in the health care field, and are able to work around their college or children’s schedules.

Typical tasks may include meal preparation, light cleaning, grocery shopping, accompaniment to medical appointments and personal care such as bathing and dressing.

“I have a passion for service work, especially the elderly and/or disabled and I think St. John’s is an amazing place where I can follow my passion with a wonderful team that has the highest of standards. I love being part of such a needed resource in my community,” said a current St. John’s Caregiver.

Those interested in learning more about the opportunity to help people in our community and becoming a paid caregiver should apply at St. John’s Community Care, 222, Goethe Avenue, Collinsville, 344-5008. Candidates must pass a background check, have reliable transportation, auto liability insurance, and a desire to help others.

About St. John’s Community Care

St. John’s Community Care has been the leader in aging and dementia care support services and resources in our community since 1985. St. John’s is an outreach ministry of St. John United Church of Christ in Collinsville, IL. For much of the past 30 years, St. John’s Community Care has focused on ways to help families care for an aging or disabled loved one, with special efforts for those experiencing memory loss or dementia. For additional information about services or programs, visit St. John’s Community Care web site at www.stjohnscc.org, or call 618-344-5008.

