New Group Welcoming Caregivers Beginning December 2nd

A new support group for caregivers will be held at WellSprings Resources' Alton office beginning December 2nd, 2014. The group is intended for family caregivers or for those working in the caregiving profession.

The Caregiver Support Group is intended to provide opportunities for individuals to discuss their concerns and find resources to help regain a sense of balance. Find information about coping techniques and resources to make the job of caregiving less stressful. Participants may listen, discuss, and gain a sense of understanding, as well as compassion and strength in numbers.

Local caregiver Tammy Whitley will co-facilitate the support group. Whitley brings over 15 years of caregiving experience. Laura Kunz, a Senior Caregiver Specialist for Wellspring Resources will also be in attendance as a co-facilitator. There is no charge to attend.

The Caregiver Support Group will be held on the 1st Tuesday of each month from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at WellSpring Resources, located at 2615 Edwards Street in Alton, Illinois. For any questions, contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 ext. 100, Wellspring Resources at 618-462-2331, or Tammy Whitley at 217-246-4112.

For further information, visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.

