EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students networked and discussed potential job opportunities with representatives from more than 150 major companies during three career fairs held on campus March 1-3.

“SIUE is our best producing relationship for our college campus recruiting,” said J.R. Maxfield, lead talent acquisition specialist with Enterprise Holdings and SIUE School of Business alum. “We’re recruiting software engineers for our information technology department in St. Louis, and we’re also looking for interns for next year’s class.”

The career fairs featured employers interested in utilizing the knowledge and skillsets of SIUE students pursuing degrees in the College of Arts and Sciences, and the Schools of Business, Engineering, and Education, Health and Human Behavior.

“We find highly qualified students here,” said Sharon Byrd, a civil engineer with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and SIUE School of Engineering alumna. “We’re looking for civil engineers and construction management majors. We feel like the coursework at SIUE has prepared them well for the engineering jobs we have at IDOT.”

“I’m making great connections as I visit with employers and introduce myself,” said Sai Vallapu, a senior majoring in computer science. “I’m interested in getting a summer internship or finding full-time employment.”

“I’m glad to see there are a lot of employers here at the career fair to network with,” added Jake King, a senior computer science major. “I feel prepared to work in the professional industry and hope to find a position in network security.”

The SIUE Career Development Center works closely with employers to connect them with talented SIUE students and alumni, and help companies recruit the next generation of employees.

