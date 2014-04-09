GODFREY, IL - April 9, 2014 - The Riverbend Chapter of the professional women's group, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will host its next meeting on Tuesday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Alton's Holiday Inn, located at 3800 Homer Adams Parkway. The cost to attend the networking lunch is $13 and includes a meal, drink, tax, and gratuity. Reservations are required by April 14. To make your reservations, contact Martha Morse at Reliance Bank in Godfrey, mmorse@reliancebankstl.com or 618-374-8204.

Jennifer Russell from the University of Illinois Extension will be this month's featured speaker. Russell, a community and economic development educator, will provide a brief overview of "Engaging Generations." This program explores the four generations which are represented in our society today and looks at their different preferences and perspectives. By learning more about each generation, firms, organizations, and individuals can better serve their customers and their employees.

Russell is a 1994 graduate of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Arts in English. She earned a Masters of Public Administration from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 1998. In May 1999, Russell began working with University of Illinois Extension,

Calhoun-Jersey Unit. As County Director, she managed several local, state and federal grants, and provided oversight of educational programming.

In February 2012, Russell became the Community and Economic Development Educator covering Calhoun, Greene, Morgan, Scott and Cass counties. She teaches classes in Real Colors, a personality assessment tool, Customer Service training for agencies and businesses and Engaging Generations, a curriculum designed to teach others about 4 major generations in the

workplace today. Russell is a member of the Illinois chapter of the National Association of Community Development Extension Professionals.

At the April meeting, attendees are also encouraged to bring in donations of professional clothing, both women's and men's wear of any size. Shoes and accessories are also welcome. Donations need to be clean and on hangers, with no bright colors or prints. Collected donations will be passed onto Lewis and Clark Community College's Career and Employment Services to stock its new Career Closet and help students find jobs and internships in their fields.

Students at LCCC who are preparing to enter the workforce need a professional-looking outfit for an interview can go to Career Services and get help preparing for their interview, including help with their appearance. "This is important because the first impression is an integral part of the interview process. Proper grooming and dress can make or break an interview," Alice Bunjan, LCCC's director of Career and Employment Services said. "Many students and graduates have very tight or non-existent budgets and this offers them a chance to dress like professionals for free." The program is modeled after Dress for Success, a national program founded in 1996.

If you would like to donate to Lewis and Clark's Career Closet and are unable to make the April WEW meeting, you can contact Bunjan through the College's Career and Employment Services at (618) 468-5500, abunjan@lc.edu, or visit their web page at www.lc.edu/career.

The Riverbend Chapter of WEW continues to seek out new members and sponsors as well. The mission of this women-only networking group is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women of all ages and backgrounds to be confident and knowledgeable to achieve self-defined success in career and life. There are no membership fees, no referral or attendance requirements, nor any limitations on membership to be a part of this group. Women from throughout the St. Louis Metro-East River Bend region are welcome to participate.

The group meets on the third Tuesday of each month. At each lunch session, attendees have the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads and needs, and expand their professional and personal acumen through presentations being provided by area and regional women with subject expertise to share. For more information about the WEW, contact Martha

Morse, mmorse@reliancebankstl.com, 618-374-8204 or visit the chapter's parent website at wewofallon.com.

