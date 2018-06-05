ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital has added The C.A.R.E. Channel for patient room televisions. This innovative service is provided as part of the hospital’s commitment to improve the patient experience and create a healing environment for patients, families, and staff.

The 24-hour broadcast, offered on Channel 17 of all AMH televisions, is uniquely designed to reinforce the day/night cycle, which is a significant factor for the body’s ability to heal. All televisions are programmed to have the C.A.R.E. Channel showing when the set is turned on.

“During the daylight hours, stunning nature landscapes provide a positive focus for patients who may be anxious, in pain, lonely, or suffering,” said AMH Chaplain Bruce Baumberger. “Overnight, visuals turn to the starry sky, helping patients fall asleep quickly and return to sleep if awakened for lab work, respiratory treatments, or other clinical interventions.”

The C.A.R.E. (Continuous Ambient Relaxation Environment) Channel offers respite from commercial television, noise, and other stressful distractions. Combining beautiful nature video and soothing instrumental music, this program serves as a therapeutic tool to enhance and promote healing and recovery.

Based on decades of research looking at the use of nature imagery and music in clinical environments, The C.A.R.E. Channel is specifically designed to transform the environment of care and create conditions for improved patient outcomes.

“Implementing The C.A.R.E. Channel as the cornerstone of a healing environment reflects our commitment to provide patients and their families the best hospital experience possible,” Baumberger said. “By reducing hospital noise, providing a supportive tool for sleep, and giving patients access to a world of beauty, The C.A.R.E. Channel positively impacts both satisfaction and outcomes.”

First developed in 1992, The C.A.R.E. Channel is now provided in more than 900 hospitals and health care facilities worldwide. Those using the program have reported reductions in the use of pain medication (including opioids), reductions in the need for restraints, and improved quality of sleep. They have also noticed a decrease in the level of noise and an increase in patient and staff satisfaction due to lower stress levels.

