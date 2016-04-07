The St. Louis Cardinals have announced pitcher Jayson Aquino has been traded to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations.

The left-hander wasn’t in the organization long, having only been claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Indians early this past December.

In Grapefruit League action for St. Louis, Aquino had two scoreless, hitless outings before he allowed a two-run homer to Brignac in one inning of work against the Atlanta Braves but picked up the win as the Cardinals rallied for a 4-3 victory on March 11th.

In six seasons, Aquino has thrown two of his 99 games at the Double-A level, but last year went 5-11 in Single-A as he moved through the Pittsburgh, Toronto, and Cleveland organizations. He started his career in the Colorado Rockies system.

The trade of Aquino now opens up a spot on the 40-man roster.

photo credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports