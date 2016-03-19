The St. Louis Cardinals have officially announced the signing of free agent shortstop Ruben Tejada. Formerly of New York, the 26-year old was released earlier this week by the Mets. He will wear uniform number 19.

As detailed earlier, Tejada has played over 400 games at shortstop and last year he hit .261 (94-360) with three home runs, 23 doubles, and 28 RBI in 116 games for the Mets.

Article continues after sponsor message

Terms of the one year deal have not yet been released.

The signing of Tejada fills the 40th slot on the Cardinals 40-man roster.

photo credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports