The St. Louis Cardinals will officially introduce pitcher Mike Leake at a 2pm press conference this afternoon, having agreed to a multi-year contract with the right-hander.

Leake has averaged 31 starts and 194 innings pitched over the last four seasons–both of which are important as the Cardinals seek to replace the innings John Lackey and Lance Lynn provided last year. Adam Wainwright certainly helps in that regard, but the internal options of Tim Cooney, Marco Gonzales, and Tyler Lyons have never thrown over 160 innings in a professional season–let alone at the Major League level.

Leake has been successful against the Cardinals top opponents in the National League Central–boasting a 9-2 mark against the Chicago Cubs and 8-3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Article continues after sponsor message

Also interesting, Leake has thrown to 10 different catchers in his big league career. When Brayan Pena was behind the plate (8 games/57.1 innings) he registered a 3.14 ERA–the lowest of any battery mate.

More to come…

photo credit: Lance Iversen-USA TODAY Sports