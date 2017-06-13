(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals have made their first pick of the 2017 MLB Draft, selecting Cal State-Fullerton outfielder Scott Hurst with the 94th overall pick this afternoon.

In 61 games for the Titans this season, Hurst hit .332 with 12 home runs and drove in 39 runs. Four of those homers came in a May 20th game against CSUN. Hurst also stole 7 bases. He bats and throws right-handed.

Listed at 5’10, 190lbs, Hurst is a native of Glendora, California and attended Bishop Amat High School.

photo credit: D1Sports.com