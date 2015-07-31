Just a few hours before the 3pm trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals have announced the acquisition of veteran reliever Jonathan Broxton and cash considerations from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for minor league outfielder Malik Collymore.

The 31-year old Broxton is 1-2 with a 5.89 ERA and 11 holds, 37 Ks, and 10 BBs for the Brewers this season in in 40 games (36.2 IP). He has appeared in 582 career games and was a 2x All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers (’09-’10) before pitching in Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Milwaukee.

Article continues after sponsor message

Per BaseballReference.com, there is a mutual contract option of $9 million in 2016 for Broxton or a buyout of $2 million.

The Canadian-born Collymore was a 10th round draft pick in 2013 by the Cardinals and was batting .216 in 23 games at Johnson City (rookie) this season.

photo credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports