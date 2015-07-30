Following last night’s injury to Matt Holliday, the St. Louis Cardinals did not wait long to respond as the team has announced the acquisition of Brandon Moss from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for minor league pitcher Rob Kaminsky.

The 31-year old Moss was batting .217 with 15 home runs and 50 RBI in 94 games with the Indians this season. He was an All-Star for Oakland last year, has hit 20 or more homers in each of the past three seasons.

Kaminky is a former first round pick (’13-28th overall) who was 6-5 with a 2.09 ERA at Palm Beach (A+) this year.

A left-handed bat, Moss owns a .243 career batting average with 106 HR’s and 346 RBI in 718 games played with Boston (2007-08), Pittsburgh (2008-10), Philadelphia (2011), Oakland (2012-14) and most recently Cleveland.

This season Moss has played 78 games in right field, 10 at first base and also served as designated hitter for the Indians.

Moss is expected to be available for tonight’s game and has been assigned uniform no. 21.

photo credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports