

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals announced Thursday that fans will have to wear a mask while entering or walking around Busch Stadium.

The St. Louis Cardinals said the mask requirement also requires fans to wear a mask when entering or walking around the five indoor ticketed club areas: Cardinals Club, Redbird Club, UMB Champions Club, National Car Rental Club and Perficient Red Jacket Club. The Cards said fans are allowed to remove their masks in these areas while eating or drinking.

Masks also are required inside the Official Team Store and the Cardinals Authentics Shop with the new policy. The Cardinals said the mask mandate also extends to all indoor public spaces at Ballpark Village.

Fans who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear masks in the outdoor stands at Cardinals’ baseball games.

The Cards have a home game at 7:15 p.m. Friday night, then host the Twins at 6:15 p.m. Saturday and 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

The Cards’ announcement coincides with the recent mask requirement announcement by St. Louis City and County inside public places and on public transit.

Some restaurants and businesses in St. Louis County/City are mandating that guests show proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry. Some, however, are offering outside dining for those who aren’t vaccinated.

