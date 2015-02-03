The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the acquisition of catcher Michael Ohlman from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations.

The 24-year old was drafted by Baltimore in the 11th round of the 2009 amateur draft out of Lakewood Ranch HS in Bradenton, Florida.

A right-handed bat, Ohlman hit .236 in 114 games for Bowie (AA) last year and was designated for assignment in late January and posted the following on Twitter…

Just another bump in the road. Fuel the fire and trust in the process Article continues after sponsor message — Michael Ohlman (@mlohlman) January 28, 2015

This move was a stark contrast from 2013 when he hit .313 with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs in 100 games for Frederick (A+). After that year, he was named the Orioles 9th best prospect by Baseball America.

Overall, Ohlman owns a .254 career average with 24 home runs and 206 RBIs in 465 minor league games. He joins Yadier Molina, Tony Cruz, Ed Easley, and Cody Stanley at catcher on the Cardinals 40-man roster, which is currently at 39 players.

photo credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports