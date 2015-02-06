Travel with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) to Busch Stadium to see the St. Louis Cardinals twice during the 2015 season. Join us this spring for the Let's Play Ball! trip on Thursday, April 16 to see the third game in the home-opener series against the Milwaukee Brewers and this fall for the Cubs vs Cards Battle trip on Wednesday, September 9. Tickets will be on the first-base side, in the Right Field Box section. Game time for both games is 12:45pm. The fee is $55 per person for the April game and $65 per person for the September game. Fee includes game ticket, motor coach transportation and gratuities.

There will be time to explore and eat at Ballpark Village before the game. Lunch will not be provided, but available for purchase. Guests are asked to wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot at 9:00am and will return at approximately 5:45pm. Guests are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center no later than 8:45am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Sunday, March 1 for the April game and Saturday, August 1 for the September game. If guests register for BOTH games at the same time, a $5 discount will be applied!

As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome to register. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at

618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Photo caption: The JPRD group poses for a photo in front of Busch Stadium during the annual trip in 2014.

