For the second consecutive season, the St. Louis Cardinals will play in the first game of the Major League season as they’ve been added to part of a triple-header to launch the 2016 campaign on Sunday, April 3rd.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement following the owners meetings earlier today in Dallas.

The Cardinals were previously scheduled to open at Pittsburgh on Monday, April 4th. Now the two teams will meet on April 3rd with a first pitch set for 12:05pm CT on ESPN.

The opener will now be followed by a day off before resuming the series on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Times for the second and third game of the Cardinals-Pirates series, as well as the games Friday thru Sunday in Atlanta have not yet had their start times announced.

Besides the change for Opening Day, the Cardinals have had the following changes to their 2016 schedule…

Article continues after sponsor message

o Saturday, May 28 @ Nationals – 6:15 p.m. CT

o Saturday, June 4 vs. Giants – 6:15 p.m. CT

o Saturday, June 11 @ Pirates – 6:15 p.m. CT

o Saturday, June 18 vs. Rangers – 3:10 p.m. CT

o Saturday, July 2 vs. Brewers – 1:15 p.m. CT

o Saturday, October 1 vs. Pirates – 3:15 p.m. CT

o Sunday, October 2 vs. Pirates – 2 p.m. CT

photo credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports