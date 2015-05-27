The St. Louis Cardinals are very well-represented in the first NL voting update from MLB for the 86th All-Star Game, which will be played Tuesday, July 14th in Cincinnati.

With 1,113,060 votes Matt Carpenter leads all third basemen and trails only Washington’s Bryce Harper (1,116,582) for the most overall votes in the National League. Carpenter would become just the third different Cardinals third baseman to draw a starting All-Star assignment–joining Joe Torre (1971-72) and Scott Rolen (2003-05).

Matt Holliday (979,008) is third overall in the balloting and second amongst outfielders with Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton (746,926) in third place.

Yadier Molina (859,520) has started for the National League the last two seasons and is again currently tops behind the plate with San Francisco’s Buster Posey (759,187) next in line.

Shortstop Jhonny Peralta (595,741) holds a lead over Chicago’s Starlin Castro (571,574) and Kolten Wong (582,238) is in second place behind Miami’s Dee Gordon (934,249) at second base.

For the first time, All-Star voting is exclusively online at MLB.com and all 30 club websites.

The next NL voting update will be Tuesday, June 9th.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports