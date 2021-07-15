ST. LOUIS - Eight-Time All-Star and Baseball Hall of Famer Ted Simmons will have a statue unveiled in his honor outside Busch Stadium on July 31.

Simmons was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020 and now will join the likes of Stan Musial, Red Schoendienst, Bob Gibson, and Lou Brock with his own bronze statue outside Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals have announced the unveiling and dedication of a Simmons Statue outside and the retirement of “Simba’s” uniform number 23 will take place on July 31 before the 6:15 game that night. The tribute will begin at 2 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Street and Clark Avenue.

Other talented Cardinals who wore the No. 23 include World Series hero David Freese, Fernando Tatis, Cal Eldred, Anthony Reyes and Marcell Ozuna.

The statue was done by St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame sculptor Harry Weber. There are 11 existing statues outside Busch Stadium and will be the first addition to the group since Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith’s statue was unveiled in August 2002. Other statues include Hall of Famers Musial, Rogers Hornsby, George Sisler (St. Louis Browns), James “Cool Papa” Bell (St. Louis Stars), Dizzy Dean, Enos Slaughter, Schoendienst, Gibson, Brock, and broadcaster Jack Buck.

Simmons was a Cardinals first-round draft selection in 1967, the same year the Cards won the World Series 4-3 over the Boston Red Sox. Simmons played 13 of his 21 seasons with the Cardinals. He was only 19 in 1968 when he officially started with the Redbirds. The switch-hitter batted a career .285 with 248 home runs and 1,389 RBI in 2,456 games played.

The eight-time All-Star (six selections with St. Louis) and Silver Slugger award winner ranks among the franchise’s top-10 in career home runs (172), RBI (929), and total bases (2,626), and is still the Cardinals all-time single-season leader in home runs (26 in 1979) and RBI (96 in 1972) among catchers.