As the heat of the day began to subside, the 2015 Junior Boys Baseball teams hit the fields of Gordon F. Moore Park on Thursday evening.

The teams, whose names were inspired by two of the great St. Louis squads, the Cardinals and the Blues, squared off against one another at Diamond #8. Family members looked on as their children, grandchildren and siblings hit the field.

The two teams were comprised of young men who are entering or have already been in high school. However, age was nothing but a number as the boys headed on to the field to play. They were there, of course, to have fun, but there was no lack of professionalism as they switched into game mode.

Cardinals coach Paul Hellrung seemed extremely proud of his boys for their ability to get on base and inevitably, score. The team was up 3-0 against the Blues in the bottom of the 4th inning, due to some walks and some incredible offense by the Cardinals’ Austin Cravins.

“I’m just satisfied we’re making some great plays tonight,” Hellrung said.

Although the Blues were down by 3 in the bottom of the 4th, it did not stop the team from cheering for their brothers in the dug out, offering words of encouragement and boosting their confidence, even after they had a less than successful at-bat.

“This is our first year returning back to the league with this team,” said Blues coach Tim Partridge. “Even though we are down some points, it is still a great opportunity to earn some experience. We can grow as a team this way.”

Partridge also praised the defensive skills of his shortstop, Brennan Menke, who acted as a very determined and pivotal part of the squad in the evening’s game.

This game against the Cardinals came shortly after June 9’s match up with the Alton Giants, where the team won 13-4.

At the end of the day, fun is the main word that everyone goes by.

“I always ask the boys, win or lose, ‘Did you have fun?’” Partridge said. “If so, then it was a good night.”

