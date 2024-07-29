ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly finalizing a multi-team trade that will send infielder Tommy Edman to the Los Angeles Dodgers and acquire starting pitcher Erick Fedde from the Chicago White Sox, according to multiple MLB insiders.

Edman, who made his MLB debut in 2019, is known for his versatility, having played innings at six different positions over his five seasons. He won a Gold Glove award in 2021 and signed a two-year contract extension that will pay him $7 million this year and $9.5 million next year. Despite undergoing offseason surgery on his right wrist, Edman has yet to appear in an MLB game this season.

Fedde, 31, is experiencing a career-best season with seven wins and a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts for the struggling White Sox, who currently hold a 27-81 record. He has amassed 108 strikeouts this season, which would rank him second among Cardinals pitchers, trailing only Sonny Gray, who has 138.

Fedde will join a Cardinals rotation that includes Gray, Miles Mikolas, Kyle Gibson, and Lance Lynn. Andre Pallante and Matthew Liberatore have also made starts for the team this season.

Article continues after sponsor message

Fedde has previously played in MLB for the Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox and in the KBO League for the NC Dinos. He played college baseball at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Pham, 36, is hitting .266 with 5 home runs and 19 RBIs in 70 games for the White Sox. The 11-year MLB veteran began his career with the Cardinals in 2014 and was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2018 trade deadline.

As of Monday afternoon, the Cardinals are in second place in the National League Central, six games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, and one game out of the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

More like this: