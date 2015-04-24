A motorist ran off the road on Center Grove Road in Edwardsville near the 8 a.m. range today, attempting to miss another vehicle that was cited for not stopping at a red traffic light, Edwardsville Police said.

Lt. Mike Fillback of the Edwardsville Police said a vehicle was turning from Plum Street onto Center Grove Road and another driver was going westbound when the one motorist pulled out in front of the other. One vehicle sailed off the road causing extensive damage to the vehicle. Edwardsville Police arrived quickly at the scene after the accident occurred.

Article continues after sponsor message

The driver making the turn stayed at the scene and was cited for disobeying a traffic light. Fortunately, there were no injuries in the incident, Lt. Fillback said.

“There was just a lot of luck there were no injuries or other vehicles involved,” Fillback reported. “It is a good thing everybody walked away. Unfortunately not only in our town but others you see a lot of drivers trying to beat the lights and not paying close enough attention to other vehicles.”

Fillback said this serves as a definite reminder that it doesn’t pay to run a stoplight that has changed to red.

More like this:

Related Video: