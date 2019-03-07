Car strikes pole at Ridge and Broadway in Alton
March 7, 2019 3:49 AM
ALTON - Alton Fire and Police Departments were called to a crash at the corner of Ridge and Broadway in Alton on Wednesday afternoon in front of McDonald's.
A car struck a pole, and first responders treated the driver with reported head injuries. Traffic was blocked for a period of time until Fred's Towing removed the vehicle.