ALTON - Alton Fire and Police Departments were called to a crash at the corner of Ridge and Broadway in Alton on Wednesday afternoon in front of McDonald's. A car struck a pole, and first responders treated the driver with reported head injuries. Traffic was blocked for a period of time until Fred's Towing removed the vehicle.