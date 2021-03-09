EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire Department, along with East Alton Police Department, responded to a single-vehicle traffic accident in the alley behind the 100 block of Goulding Street.

When officers arrived, the vehicle had run through a yard and struck a fence and tree before stopping close to home.

East Alton Fire Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance checked the victims out who all refused medical treatment.

East Alton Police Department is investigating the traffic crash.

