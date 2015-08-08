BETHALTO - A multi-car crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on Saturday on the edge of Bethalto at South Williams Street and MacArthur Drive.

One of the vehicles was overturned in the crash and the Bethalto Police Department, Bethalto Fire Department and it appeared other first responders were called to the scene. It appeared there were three vehicles involved in the accident.

It is pretty rare to see a vehicle overturned in that area, an officer said.

First responders were working with a pair of people after the accident, but it was unknown if there were any serious injuries because of the crash.

