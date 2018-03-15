FIELDON - A pair of land surveyors said they heard a loud "pop" before realizing their Jeep SUV was fully engulfed in flames.

The two men who wished not to be identified said they were surveying land near St. Mary's Road in Fieldon when the pop, which they attributed to a tire exploding, alerted them something was wrong. That something was their vehicle in flames from what they believe may have been corn stalks stuck in the undercarriage and overheating. The blaze engulfed their vehicle and continued burning over a ditch for more than 100 feet.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It was quite a sight," one of the men said. "The flames were about 10 feet high."

Firefighters from Fieldon arrived on the scene within 20 minutes and the fire was completely under control within a half hour of them arriving

No one was injured in the fire, but the vehicle appeared to be a total loss.

More like this: