ELSAH - QEM Fire Protection and Jersey County Sheriff’s department responded to Beltrees Road early Saturday afternoon for a car that drove off the road and into Piasa Creek.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Department said the incident was a result of a tire falling off the vehicle. The tire falling off the car caused the driver to not be able to control the vehicle on the curved stretch of road. In the end, the vehicle came to a rest in the creek.

No injuries were reported on the scene and no occupants of the vehicle required medical attention.

