UNION COUNTY, IL. - A crash on Illinois-Route 57 in Union County resulted in two fatalities at 11:10 a.m. Sunday.

Those from the region traveling back on Illinois 57 had long delays on their trip home because of the accident. The crash was a commercial vehicle vs. a red Ford Mustang.

The Illinois State Police said one unit, a truck tractor semi-trailer, was traveling north on I-57. The other vehicle, a Ford Mustang, was traveling south on I-57.

The Ford Mustang left the roadway and crossed the median into the northbound lanes of traffic, striking the truck tractor semi-trailer.

The Ford Mustang was run over by the trailer of the tractor trailer, causing fatal injuries to both occupants. The reported fatalities were: Tonya K. Mayo, 49, a female from Fort Smith, Ark., and Rolando J. Miranda, 26, of Mexico. The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured and refused treatment.

