ALTON - A car crashed into a warehouse on the 2200 block of East Broadway in Alton on Sunday night, Sept. 8, 2024, causing significant damage to the structure.

The building, which houses Sparks Junk Removal, sustained extensive damage to one corner of the warehouse.

Authorities reported that there were no injuries as a result of the incident. The extent of the damage to the warehouse has yet to be fully assessed, but initial observations indicate substantial structural impairment.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

