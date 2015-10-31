The Captain of the Riverbend Awards event was well attended and again recognized a variety of businesses, service organizations and individuals for their work.

The luncheon was held Thursday at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey and is one of signature events every year for the RiverBend Growth Association. RBGA President Monica Bristow said at the beginning of the luncheon: “The Captain of the Riverbend Awards were created by the Growth Association to identify and honor the many ways in which local organizations have enhanced the Riverbend region. These awards are presented to businesses, bodies of government and individuals that have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to public enhancement, community service and /or economic enhancement of the region.

“Of our 6 Captain Awards given today, 3 will be for economic enhancement and 3 for economic enhancement and community involvement.”

The first Captain Award for economic enhancement was given to the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau and Brett Stawar, President and CEO, was asked to come forward.

“The CVB is a sister organization to the RBGA — both formed in 1985 under a ‘super board,’” the RBGA said. “The CVB has grown tremendously since then, but especially under the leadership of Brett. Just this past year (our consideration for these awards), their impact to our region is more than $20 million in visitor expenditures, 40 new jobs created, a $1.2 million dollar increase in sales tax and local tax receipts of $540,000. They serve Calhoun, Jersey and Madison Counties. Their brochures and websites are award winning and they tell the compelling story of the history and wonderful assets of our region. “

Joell Shearin, General Manager of Argosy Casino Alton, and team were then recognized with their 2016 Captain of the Riverbend award for Economic Enhancement and Community Involvement.

“Twenty-four years ago, the first casino in Illinois opened its doors as the Alton Belle Casino,” the RBGA said. “Since that time, our local gaming establishment has contributed millions of dollars to our local economy, and especially to the City of Alton. Penn National Gaming owns 20 facilities across the country and continues to invest in its Alton facility. Most recently, they have completed the remodeling and rebranding of their restaurant, Journey. Journey features mouthwatering steaks, burgers, handcrafted appetizers and unbelievable desserts. They have an extensive wine list and many craft beers. All of this with the best views of the river and the Clark Bridge! They are in the process of remodeling and updating many parts of their facility.

"In addition to the economic impact one of our largest employers makes to our economy, they are a major sponsor of the Liberty Bank Amphitheatre and their employees sit on boards of the CVB, the RBGA, United Way, Lewis & Clark Community College Foundation and many more.

"Argosy supports hundreds of local charities, non-profits and service organizations in the Riverbend through cash and in-kind donations. They encourage employees to be involved in community activities and provide more than 1,000 volunteer hours each year.

Argosy Casino Alton strives to promote a positive image of the Riverbend through many marketing and public relations initiatives, and we appreciate all they do for our region.”

Challenge Unlimited and Tom Moehn came up next for Economic Enhancement.

“Challenge Unlimited has been around under several different names since 1959. This past year, they have increased the number of jobs at Challenge by 10 percent and their physical facility by 40 percent,” the RBGA said.

“Their largest accomplishment was the conceptual idea and creation of Advanced Outsource Solutions, Inc. CEO Tom Moehn’s dream was to have a secondary packaging company that would seek to employ people with barriers in finding employment. While AOS is a separate company from Challenge Unlimited, Challenge fully supports and provides management services. Challenge Unlimited has two skills training centers that serve to train people with disabilities for production type jobs. They also provide training for the social aspects of working in the community. When a client has progressed through all of the training at the skills training centers, they have the opportunity to graduate AOS and continue to train at a higher level for community employment.

“Tom, thank you for your care, concern and commitment to so many in our community that need your services that, in turn, help the economy in our community.”

The next honor went to Med Resources for Economic Enhancement. Chris Nicholson and Jeff Braun were asked to come forward.

“Med Resources is one of the newest businesses in the region on our list of honorees,” the RBGA said. “Although they have been in existence since 1995, they arrived in Alton in 2013. They have just recently added 5 new jobs, increased sales by 40 percent and increased sales tax by 64 percent.. They have recently completed the renovation of their building on State Street and held a great ribbon cutting and open house to celebrate.

Jeff, congratulations on this new development, and all that Med Resources has brought to our community!”

Scheffel Boyle was then recognized for Economic Enhancement and Community Involvement. Mike Fitzgerald of Scheffel Boyle was asked to receive the award for the company.

“With more than 120 employees, Scheffel Boyle is heavily invested in improving the Riverbend through supporting, donating to, and volunteering for numerous organizations and causes,” the RBGA said. “All levels of employees are members of a proud team that gives to our local region. Food drives, monetary donations and volunteering time before, during and after work hours…they never stop—donating thousands of hours to local charitable causes. They listed more than 30 non-profit organizations where they have given cash, in-kind donations and/or volunteer hours.

“Scheffel Boyle is celebrating their 60th Anniversary this year, and they are the largest CPA firm in Southwestern Illinois—The Riverbend is where they first planted roots in 1955 and have 9 offices in the region.”

The final award was for Economic Enhancement and Community Involvement for St. Louis Regional Airport. Airport Executive Director Dave Miller accepted that honor for the airport.

“The St. Louis Regional Airport Authority was formed in 1946 after having been used as a dirt airfield since 1928,” the RBGA said. “ A recent IDOT Division of Aeronautics study showed the Airport has a total economic impact to our region of $135.2 million dollars. The airport is host to many aeronautical and non-aeronautical tenants. The airport provides over 500 jobs on the airport and an additional 270 off-airport jobs that would go away if the airport were not there. West Star Aviation, the airport's anchor tenant, has truly put the River Bend in the global market place.

“The Airport is also host to one of the area’s largest fireworks display on the last Sunday of June each year in partnership with Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Thousands of people enjoy that event and thousands more enjoy the Airport’s Wheels and Wings Show held the last weekend in September. That event has included hot rods, antique cars, war planes, a multi-national firearms display and free plane rides for children ages 8 to 17 from the local Young Eagles chapter. Miller and his staff have hosted many charity events including raising funds for and featuring the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary’s wild mustangs. One of those events paired the Wild Mustangs with the local Mustang Car Club.

"Congratulations, Dave, and thanks for keeping the Airport flying high in our region.”

Bristow then brought up RiverBender.com’s new Shop Local program done in partnership with the RBGA.

Shop Local is RiverBender.com’s new innovation and offers free advertising and other ways to help local businesses. Shop Local features coupons, special offers, and discount gift certificates and is deemed best deals in the River Bend, Bristow said.

