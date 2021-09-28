ST. LOUIS, MO. — All aboard the Lead-Her-Ship cruise! Captain Sandy from Bravo’s hit series “Below Deck Mediterranean” is about to set sail at the Sheldon Concert Hall on Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are $95, $45, and $35.Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 1 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.metrotix.com, by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or one hour before showtime at The Sheldon Concert Hall box office.

This one-of-a-kind show includes special musical guests and is filled with compelling stories of how Sandy has navigated life before fame, and where she is now. Fans will experience an unscripted, uncensored, and unforgettable night of music, conversation, and engagement. It is a live interactive look "Above the Deck" of Captain Sandy's life on and off the show.

Captain Sandy is a famous, inspirational leader who runs a tight ship -- but did you know that she is also an amazing DJ? When she's not on the ship there's a playful side to Sandy that loves to let loose, have fun and inspire people from all walks of life.

Located at 3648 Washington Boulevard in the heart of the Grand Center Arts District, The Sheldon Concert Hall provides a wide range of music, visual arts, and educational programs of the highest quality, diversity, and educational impact, hosting more than 350 events each year. For more information, visit www.thesheldon.org or www.stevelitmanpresents.com.

