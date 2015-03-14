GODFREY – The Captain Planet Foundation, an international environmental education foundation for youth based on the successful Captain Planet cartoon, recently awarded an educational grant of $2,500 to Lewis and Clark Community College, which will use these funds toward expanding its Stream Discovery program.

“We are thrilled to present this award to Lewis and Clark Community College,” said Leesa Carter, executive director of the Captain Planet Foundation. “We receive hundreds of submissions each year and have to be very selective to whom we award funding. This is one of the few projects from across the country that we chose to fund. We wish Lewis and Clark Community College great success as they work to implement this important project. It is our hope that our combined efforts will educate, empower, involve and invest today’s youth to cultivate a better tomorrow.”

Stream Discovery is a program of the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGGRECSM) that provides students with the opportunity to assess water quality in their communities by monitoring local streams. Monitoring activities include stream bank and substrate composition observations, pH and temperature monitoring, and macroinvertebrate composition surveys of wadable streams.

Once the class has conducted their surveys and recorded their data, the Stream Discovery students then return to the classroom and upload their findings to National Geographic’s FieldScope online database, where they can further investigate, map and graph data.

“We very much appreciate the Captain Planet Foundation funding our Stream Discovery program this year,” said L&C Stream Discovery Coordinator Matt Young. “These funds will allow us to purchase additional stream monitoring supplies and continue to expand this program to schools throughout the state.”

Educators from across Illinois can join the Stream Discovery program by attending a training workshop. Contact Young at riverwatch@lc.edu for more details.

About Lewis and Clark Community College

Lewis and Clark Community College is a two-year higher education institution with multiple campuses, a river research center, Community Education Centers and training centers located throughout the 220,439-person college district, which reaches into seven counties. The college was founded in 1970 and began with 450 students. Today, it serves more than 20,000 students annually and is a national and state award winning standout among Illinois community colleges.

About The Captain Planet Foundation

Founded in 1991, CPF was created to support hands-on, environmental projects for youth. CPF's objective is to encourage innovative projects that empower today's children to become environmental stewards. For more information, visit www.captainplanetfdn.org. The Captain Planet Foundation (CPF) is located at 133 Luckie Street NW in Atlanta, Georgia. It can be reached by phone at (404) 522-4270.

