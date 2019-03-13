ALTON - The motto at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School is for members to give of their time and talents for the betterment of the school and community.

St. Mary’s School Principal Alex Pulido said the effort by Riverbender.com and Gary Morris to simulcast the Capt. Jake Ringering Funeral from St. Mary’s Church was simply “amazing.” Riverbender.com Videographer Charles Thomas also assisted in the setup and coordinated the live simulcast.

Riverbender.com provided a live feed simulcast from St. Mary’s Catholic Church to accommodate nearly 1,000 people in Suddes Hall who would not have been able to watch the service. An overflow room was provided at Suddes Hall Gymnasium for Godfrey Fire Protection District Capt. Jake Ringering's Funeral and it was packed with first responders and other guests who could not fit in the church. At the family’s request, the service was not broadcast to the internet, but only to the additional viewing room.

“We predicted the funeral Mass would be very well attended with the outpouring of support not only from the parish and area, but the state and throughout the country,” Pulido said. “We set up Suddes Hall because we predicted the outpouring of support. The funeral Mass was streamed because of the work of John Hentrich and Riverbender.com and Gary Morris. This was an excellent example of community members willing to give of their time and talents for the betterment of the school and community and that is something we stress at St. Mary’s.

“John and Gary worked after hours and spent considerable time to get this set up with John’s equipment and Gary ran the cable. Gary called and was able to get two projectors. The maintenance crew stayed later Monday synching the two together and in the end, it was great.”

Riverbender.com Owner/CEO John Hentrich said, “I was proud of our work and of our team, especially videographer and director Charles Thomas who was as discrete as possible at such a personal and private time for the family." "When we were asked by the school to provide the service for the additional viewing room, I was just glad we had the tools and capability to be able to help" Hentrich extends his utmost sympathies to Capt. Jake Ringering’s family for his tragic loss.

