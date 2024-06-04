ALTON — The 19th Annual Miles Davis Jazz Festival, themed "Soulful Youth," resonated deeply with attendees on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The event, held in Alton, celebrated not only jazz music but also the promising futures of its scholarship recipients.

Jared Hennings, who served as the master of ceremonies, introduced the festival's opening performer, Assata Storm. The crowd was treated to a series of performances, culminating with a headlining set by Soul Cafe Jazz that left the audience enthralled.

The festival also recognized six scholarship recipients: Aniya Morrow, Jacob Schaper, Spencer Leonard, Keion Lacey Jr., LaMyah Woods, and Rachel Ware. These scholarships aim to support the educational aspirations of local youth, continuing the festival's tradition of fostering talent and community involvement.

Event chairperson Lee Barham, along with chair emeritus Thomas Raglin, and the Miles Davis Fest Board members — including Barbara Loy, Jimmy Small, Faye Barham, Michael Barham, Lillian Gardner, Marquato Rattler, Loris Mitchell, Jared Hennings, and Creole Davis — worked tirelessly to ensure the festival's success.

"It was a capacity crowd full of music the afternoon of the Miles Davis Jazz Festival," Barham said. "The festival hosted two great artists and presented six scholarship award winners."

He added that the event was wonderful and emphasized the board's commitment to continuing the tradition of fine music in the Alton area, while also showcasing the legacy of Miles Davis, who was born in Alton.

The festival concluded with Barham's closing remarks, leaving attendees with a sense of community pride and anticipation for future celebrations of jazz and youth achievement.

