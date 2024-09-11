ALTON — Charges have been filed against Michael J. Roberts, a 44-year-old male from Canton, Illinois, in connection with a recent child abduction case, the Alton Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Roberts has been formally charged with Child Abduction, a class 4 felony, by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, following a detailed investigation.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said on Sept. 10, 2024, the Alton Police Department responded to a call from a concerned parent reporting that an unknown male had approached his juvenile daughter that morning at her bus stop. The male allegedly attempted to lure the juvenile into his vehicle. The juvenile refused and threatened to call the police using her cell phone, prompting the male to drive off north on Fosterburg Road from Moonlight Way.

Officers from the Patrol Division and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division swiftly began their investigation. Evidence gathered led to the identification of Roberts as the suspect. The Honorable Judge Jumper signed an arrest warrant and ordered Roberts to be detained once taken into custody.

Chief Ford expressed relief over the outcome. "We are relieved and thankful that this case played out the way it did, and that the juvenile’s wise and quick actions resulted in the suspect fleeing," Ford said. "I’m also thankful for the hard work and dedication that our officers and detectives display on a daily basis when it comes to protecting our area youth in cases such as this. At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident, and have no information that any similar incidents have occurred."

Roberts is not currently in custody. He was last seen driving a black Dodge Charger with Illinois registration EU74699. Authorities urge anyone with information on Roberts' whereabouts to contact the Alton Police Department or call 911.

