GODFREY - As Village Dispensary celebrated its grand opening, inventory manager Allison Swan reunited with her college roommate.

Allison and Nathaniel have been close friends for many years, and on Saturday, June 8, 2024, they served as collaborators at the Village Dispensary grand opening. Allison organized the event. Nathaniel, who owns Spring Hollow Hideaway, gave away a free stay at their 420-friendly Airbnb.

“I’m very excited to have people like Nathaniel and everyone that was able to come,” Allison said. “I reached out to a few [vendors] and after word got out, they reached out to me and said, ‘How can I be a vendor?’ And I said, ‘Everyone’s welcome. Let’s go.’”

Allison noted that the dispensary likely completed record sales during their grand opening. Nathaniel commended the staff’s speed and professionalism as they got customers in and out the door.

For Nathaniel, it’s important to increase the conversation about cannabis use. The White Lotus cottage in the Spring Hollow Hideaway Airbnb in Grafton is cannabis-themed, and they even have some of their own CBD products available for purchase.

“I think it’s great, getting the word out there, lowering the stigma on marijuana and cannabis in general,” Nathaniel said. “We like to do these things to spread awareness. We’ve been able to help a lot of people.”

Nathaniel also thanked Allison for her work to organize the grand opening event at Village Dispensary. Allison encouraged community members to stop by the dispensary or order online for “everyday low prices” and deals.

“We already have everyday low prices, so just to offer that 30% off on top of that is really going to get these customers in the door,” she added. “It’s something that maybe you wanted to try but it was a little bit too expensive, today would be a good day to come and try that and get it a little bit cheaper.”

The dispensary is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about Village Dispensary or to place an order, visit their official website at VillageDispo.com.

