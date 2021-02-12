CANINE CASANOVA Looking For Fur-ever Valentine!
BELLEVILLE - BAHS is looking for a fur-ever home for this charming fellow, Popsicle. He is 7 years old and 62 lbs.
He is a peppy, happy guy, who loves to play, but will also kick back with a chew toy when you want to take it down a notch.
He knows sit and shake, and looks forward to learning more tricks. The shelter staff is always amazed by how clean his kennel is. Popsicle would do best in a single pet home.
If you or someone you know is interested in meeting Popsicle, please visit bahspets.org/adopt to fill out an adoption application, or call 618-235-3712 with any questions.
Watch Popsicles, blind date caught on tape: