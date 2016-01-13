Romell Jones, 11Churches on the Streets will be linking arms and coming together as a community to comfort one another in the love of God and begin to heal from this loss of a child.

Join Churches on the Streets tomorrow for a Candlelight Vigil, 5:00 pm at Alton Acres Complex for Romell Jones, the 11 year old killed in Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

We want to surround his family with support from our community.

Article continues after sponsor message

Churches On The Streets has been doing out reach in Alton Acres for the last few months with the children.
We are completely heartbroken by the loss of this young boy.

Please join us and let's make something good out of this horrific tragedy.

More like this:

Today - Over 15,000 Eggs: Paper Planes Ministries to Host Their Community Easter Egg Hunt

Jan 11, 2024 - Overnight Warming Locations to Activate, Bring in Extra Services During Cold Snap

Feb 6, 2024 - Alton Alderwoman Rosetta Brown Speaks Out Against Gun Violence

Feb 5, 2024 - Black History Month Exhibit Officially Opens in Alton

Nov 21, 2023 - Elsah's Annual Home For Holidays Is Set

 