Churches on the Streets will be linking arms and coming together as a community to comfort one another in the love of God and begin to heal from this loss of a child.

Join Churches on the Streets tomorrow for a Candlelight Vigil, 5:00 pm at Alton Acres Complex for Romell Jones, the 11 year old killed in Alton.

We want to surround his family with support from our community.

Churches On The Streets has been doing out reach in Alton Acres for the last few months with the children.

We are completely heartbroken by the loss of this young boy.

Please join us and let's make something good out of this horrific tragedy.

