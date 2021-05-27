SCHAUMBURG, IL. – After not a modest exercise of nationalist zeal and avuncular condescension, a majority of members belonging to a county board in northern Illinois recently resolved to extend a contract with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to incarcerate non-citizens in federal custody.

Near then end of a meeting of McHenry county’s board on May 18th, notwithstanding objections of order, the board’s chair nevertheless installed a speaker whose refrains of illegality and criminality, in the words of a candidate for the US Senate, “further prejudiced discourse and exhausted what had been a gaseous debate.”

Thomas Olson, a candidate for the congress in 2020 and a declared candidate for one of Illinois’ consular offices in the US senate is disdainful of the decision. “A majority of national-socialists sitting on a board have extended practices of cruelty, not excluding torture.”

With some derision the candidate adds, “Persons on a county board who spoke in the name of public finance might nevertheless enjoy dining at any number of Mexican restaurants in town, or they might further an economy dependent upon a sleepy, yet remarkably steady, carceral tourism.”

Before the creation of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Homeland Security Act of 2002 (HSA) created two bureaus with jurisdiction of law enforcement and human services for immigrants: One was referred to as the Bureau of Border Security and the other the Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services. The HSA was explicit the bureaus’ funding be kept separate, and required the Secretary (of the newly created Department of Homeland Security) to submit a plan which included “details concerning the separation of the Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Bureau of Border Security, including organization structure.”

The HSA abolished the massive bureaucracy of the Immigration and Naturalization Service, which had been administered by the US Department of Justice, and it directed the President to submit a plan for reorganizing it, among other functions provisioned by the HSA, within 60 days. As evidence of hysterical collaboration between a congress and an executive branch, the Presidential transmittal was made to the congress the same day the HSA was passed. The plan recited the HSA’s creation of a Bureau of Border Security.

Several weeks later however, the President transmitted a modified reorganization plan which renamed the Bureau of Border Security as the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and created a second bureau under the guise of a defunct customs service as the Bureau of Customs and Border Protection.

“You might imagine a semi-literate President struggling to pronounce ‘nucular,’ or a semi-legitimate President doubling federal law enforcement capacity to scare off persons in the act of migrating,” Olson suggests.

In addition to creating another bureau of law enforcement within DHS, the modified reorganization plan divulged an instrument of finance: For the fiscal year of 2002, $0 were appropriated to the DOJ for ‘border-related detention,’ yet the Presidential plan estimated an annual allocation in 2003 of $615,000,000 to DHS for detention expenses. The reorganization plan also divulged ambiguities adhering custody and detention of non-citizens by itemizing both as “Border-related Detention Funding (DOJ/Detention Trustee).” No attempt is made here to explicate this provision, however parenthetical, other than to point to its practical unintelligibility.

The redundancies between ICE and CBP were compounded nearly a decade later when a dim congress passed the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015. The Trade Act amended the HSA’s explicit language to separate funds between law enforcement and human services for migrants, and instead slothfully directed the Commissioner of CBP to, “in coordination with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and US Citizenship and Immigration Services, enforce all immigration laws[.]” One of the co-sponsors of the 2015 Trade Act was another forgettable congressmember from Illinois, though a disgraceful resignation shortly thereafter spared Illinois constituents from his perennial puffing of legislative accomplishments.

Olson is standing against an incumbent in the US Senate who has publicly refused to endorse the abolition of ICE. Olson adds, “The 107th congress abolished the INS 20 years ago, yet unimaginative and incompetent members of the 117th congress concede executive power as a matter of habit.”