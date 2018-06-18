Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - The community gathered at there Alton Amphitheater Saturday evening for the 2018 Relay For Life Riverbend, helping to fight against cancer and raise awareness for the American Cancer Society.

By celebrating survivors and remembering loved ones lost to cancer the community makes the event much more meaningful to participants.

After the opening ceremony, survivors took the first lap followed a Lifesaver lap later in the evening and the Luminaria ceremony.

