Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - The community gathered at there Alton Amphitheater Saturday evening for the 2018 Relay For Life Riverbend, helping to fight against cancer and raise awareness for the American Cancer Society.

By celebrating survivors and remembering loved ones lost to cancer the community makes the event much more meaningful to participants.

After the opening ceremony, survivors took the first lap followed a Lifesaver lap later in the evening and the Luminaria ceremony.

More like this:

Dec 7, 2023 - Senator Encourages FDA, White House To Implement Menthol Cigarettes Ban

Dec 7, 2023 - Durbin Issues Statement Following FDA, White House Delay In Implementation Of Menthol Cigarette Rule

Oct 31, 2023 - Mayor David Goins Spreads Breast Cancer Awareness with "Barbie"-Themed Parade Float

Oct 3, 2023 - Governor Pritzker & IDPH Remind Illinoisans That Early Detection Is Most Effective Way To Fight Breast Cancer

Oct 23, 2023 - Free Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar Hosted by Business Owners in Jerseyville

 