Some area schools are responding to the possible tornado activity with cancellations or early dismissal. Most athletic events for the remainder of the day have been canceled or were moved to Thursday.

Jersey District 100 is closing at 2:15 p.m. today.

Lewis and Clark Community College closed early at 1 p.m.

Alton School District 11 dismissed classes early this afternoon.

Edwardsville High School said due to the forecasted timing of severe weather, including high winds, tornadic activity, and possible hail, all schools will be dismissed 30 minutes early.

Due to the threat of severe weather at game time, softball at Father McGivney Catholic High School was canceled. Practices were also canceled and track practiced at 11:30 a.m. McGivney had a half day of attendance on Friday.

The highly anticipated Civic Memorial at Edwardsville girls' softball game was moved to 4:30 p.m. Friday at EHS softball field.

If you have any other cancellations you wish posted, e-mail news@riverbender.com.

