FRIDAY CANCELLATIONS

EARLY SCHOOL DISMISSALS

Calhoun District 40, Closing at 1 p.m.

Carrollton CUSD1, Closing at 1 p.m.

Collinsville District 10, Early dismissal.

East Alton District 13 - Closing at 1 p.m.

East Alton-Wood River District 14 - Closing at 1 p.m.

East St. Louis District 189 - No p.m. activities.

Greenfield Schools - Closing at 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Christian School - Closing at 11:30 a.m.

Montessori Children's Home, Godfrey - Closing at 12:30 p.m.

North Greene, Unit 3 - Closing at 1:15 p.m.

Roxana Community Unit 1 - Half-day schedule.

SIUE Head Start/SIUE/East St. Louis Charter High School - Closing at 1 p.m.

Southwestern School District 9 - Closing at 12:30 p.m.

Wood River-Hartford District 15 - Closing at 1 p.m.

RIVERBENDER.COM COMMUNITY CENTER CLOSED TODAY

The Riverbender.com Community Center after-school and Friday night open play have been postponed.

JERSEY HAS EARLY DISMISSAL

Jersey School District will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m. Friday because of the snow forecast; all evening and weekend activities are canceled.

EDWARDSVILLE DISMISSES EARLY

Edwardsville School District 7 will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m. Friday after the updated forecast and all evening and weekend activities have been canceled.

ALTON SCHOOLS DISMISS EARLY

All Alton School District 11 classes will dismiss two hours early Friday. All Friday night and weekend activities have been canceled. Saturday's Redbird quad wrestling match at Kirkwood High School has been cancelled. No make-up details are available at this time. The Edwardsville at Alton girls and boys varsity doubleheader games have been rescheduled. The Alton-Edwardsville boys JV and varsity game has been moved to Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Alton.

GODFREY PARKS AND REC ROOKIE BASKETBALL SESSION IS OFF

The Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department has cancelled the Rookie Basketball Session scheduled for January 12, 2019. The snowed out session will be made up at the very end of the season.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC GAME FRIDAY IS OFF

Marquette Catholic's home boys basketball game against Belleville East has been rescheduled to for Tuesday, Jan. 22.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC-FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC GAME RESCHEDULED

The Marquette Catholic Boys’ JV/Varsity basketball game at Father McGivney Catholic School, scheduled for Saturday, January 12, 2019, has been rescheduled for Thursday, February 14, 2019, due to pending weather.

FATHER MCGIVNEY-MELHS GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME RESCHEDULED

The Father McGivney Catholic girls basketball game at Metro East Lutheran tonight has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 29. There will be a 6 p.m. start with JV to follow on that night.

POST COMMONS ANNIVERSARY PARTY DATE MOVED

The Post Commons one-year anniversary event has been moved from Saturday to Saturday, Feb. 23, because of the weather.

EAGLE MEET AND GREET IS CANCELLED

The Jan. 12 Eagle Meet and Greet at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton, and the accompanying Eagle Watching Shuttle Tours have been cancelled due to a forecasted winter storm. A new date for the free Eagle Meet and Greet and Eagle Shuttle tour has not been set at this time. Planned Eagle Meet and Greets at the Alton Visitor Center will resume as scheduled on Saturday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eagle Watching Shuttle Tours will also resume on Jan. 19 and Jan. 26.

