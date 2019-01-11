ALTON - The Post Commons has joined the growing list of weather-caused cancellations across the Riverbend.

Article continues after sponsor message

Its first-anniversary party was slated to take place Saturday evening but has now been moved to Feb. 23. Owner Hugh Halter said the decision was made for the safety of the business's patrons after the Seoul Taco Food Truck pulled from the event. He said he would also like to have the most amount of people at the event to help benefit Riverbend Family Ministries and Today's Place, a community center operated by Benjamin Golley adjacent to his business, Today's Beauty Supply on Central, to whom the proceeds were to be donated.

The event on Feb. 23 will still include Seoul Taco's food truck as well as performances by Riverbend bands, Overnighter and Mind Frames, who were set to play Saturday night.