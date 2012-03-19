ALTON, IL — March 19, 2012 — LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights is proud to bring Canadian recording artist Tia McGraff back to the Center’s East Room on Saturday, March 31. McGraff and her partner, Tommy Parham, will fill the East Room at Jacoby with sounds of folk and Americana music that is soulful, beautiful, and something everyone should hear.



Jacoby’s doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music begins at 7. Admission costs $10 or $8 for seniors and students, and a beverage cash bar is available. Tickets may be purchased at Jacoby Arts Center, Halpin Music, Jerseyville Public Library, Wood River Public Library, or by phone at 618-462-5222.



McGraff first stepped into the international spotlight on a Canadian television special with Johnny Cash and June Carter. Cash was so impressed with McGraff that he invited her into Carter’s dressing room to introduce the two. However, Johnny Cash wasn't the only one who recognized McGraff’s talents. Industry heavyweights like Randy Bachman (Bachman Turner Overdrive), Dan Hill (Celine Dion), Andrew Gold, and Mark Slaughter have invited McGraff to write and record with them as well.



McGraff was born and raised in the small Lake Erie town of Port Dover, ON, Canada, and grew up working on her family's 18-hole golf course. After winning the Canadian Open Country Singing Contest at the age of 18, McGraff left the local music theatre leading roles she had been starring and entered into the world of the recording music industry.



Every songwriter's dream is to make it in Nashville, and McGraff soon found herself moving there to further her passion and craft. It was in Nashville that this Canadian songstress met Colorado native, Tommy Parham (who wrote Lee Greenwood's "Rocks You Can't Move” and Ashley Judd's "Come Early Morning").

McGraff and Parham began collaborating and soon broke their individually self-imposed rule of "never date a co-writer." Today they are married, write extensively, co-produce McGraff’s albums, and tour together around the world performing their music.



To date, McGraff has released five CDS, four CMT videos, and has spent 15 years on the main stage at festivals and as the headline act throughout the world.



In 2010, Tia McGraff recorded “Diversity” on the couple’s own Bandana Records. Within weeks of the album's release, it received Country Recording of the Year at the Hamilton Music Awards and broke the top 70 on the US based Americana Music Association charts.



In her ambitious and passionate nature, McGraff will release a new CD in 2012 (now being penned) and complete an extensive North American tour. For more information about McGraff, Parham, and their sound, visit her website at www.tiamcgraff.com.



LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights is sponsored, in part, by WBGZ Radio 1570 AM-Alton.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center’s hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The Center is closed on Mondays. Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.



For more information about Jacoby Arts Center and any of its programs and services, visit our website at www.jacobyartscenter.org, email us at info@jacobyartscenter.org, call 618.462.5222, or stop in at the Center.

